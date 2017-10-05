Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Misses another practice

Lee (ribs) did not practice once again on Thursday.

We'll revisit his status Friday, but if Lee is unable to suit up opposite fellow starter Allen Hurns on Sunday against the Steelers, he would likely be replaced by some combo of Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole and Max McCaffrey, per Mike Kaye of First Coast News.

