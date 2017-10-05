Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Misses another practice
Lee (ribs) did not practice once again on Thursday.
We'll revisit his status Friday, but if Lee is unable to suit up opposite fellow starter Allen Hurns on Sunday against the Steelers, he would likely be replaced by some combo of Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole and Max McCaffrey, per Mike Kaye of First Coast News.
More News
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...