Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Misses practice Wednesday
Lee (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Per the Florida Times-Union, Lee has not practiced fully since Oct. 13, but the wideout has not missed a game since then, initially as he dealt with a rib injury and now as he maintains his knee issue. Look for Lee to return to practice in some capacity either Thursday or Friday in anticipation of playing Sunday against the Chargers. In Week 9, Lee led the Jaguars with eight catches (on 12 targets) for 75 yards and TD, while logging 66 out of a possible 80 snaps on offense.
