Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Misses practice Wednesday

Lee (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

We'll continue to track Lee's status as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches. If the wideout is out or limited at all this weekend, Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn would be candidates to see added work in the Jaguars' Week 5 passing attack.

