Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Missing practice again Thursday
Lee (ankle) isn't scheduled to take part in practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With Lee sitting out the Jaguars' first two practices of the week, it's looking unlikely that he'll be able to return from a one-game absence to suit up for the regular-season finale Sunday against the Titans. Considering the Jaguars are locked in as the AFC's No. 3 seed in the postseason, there's a decent chance Lee would be held out Week 17 even if the health of his right ankle weren't a concern. Jacksonville's top priority will be ensuring that Lee receives sufficient recovery from the injury leading up to its first-round playoff matchup.
