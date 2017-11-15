Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Missing practice Wednesday

Lee (knee) will sit out the Jaguars' practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The knee injury has been bothering Lee for the better part of a month, but it hasn't forced him to miss any games yet and shouldn't put his status for Sunday's game against the Browns in much peril. With 23 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns over the past four games, Lee has established himself as the clear top wideout for the Jaguars, and he could see an even larger volume of targets headed his way in Week 11 with fellow starter Allen Hurns (ankle) expected to be sidelined for that contest.