Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No injury designation for Sunday

Lee (foot) was a limited participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry a designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Lee was never able to put in a full practice this week, but because the Jaguars have restricted his practice reps throughout the season, he never seemed to be at any real risk of missing action. The wideout should be in line for a full slate of snaps in Sunday's game against the Texans and will look to avenge his poor showing versus Houston in the season opener, when he was held without a catch for the only time in 2017.