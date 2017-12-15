Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No injury designation for Sunday

Lee (foot) was a limited participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry a designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Lee was never able to put in a full practice this week, but because the Jaguars have restricted his practice reps throughout the season, he never seemed to be at any real risk of missing action. The wideout should be in line for a full slate of snaps in Sunday's game against the Texans and will look to avenge his poor showing versus Houston in the season opener, when he was held without a catch for the only time in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop