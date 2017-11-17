Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No longer on injury report
Lee (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's road game against the Browns after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday.
Allen Hurns has been ruled out for the contest, so Lee is slated to head the Jaguars' Week 11 wideout corps, with Keelan Cole and quite possibly Dede Westbrook (assuming he is activated from IR) also in the mix. Given that less-than-ideal weather is likely on tap in Cleveland this weekend, the Jaguars may be inclined to lean on the run more Sunday, even with top back Leonard Fournette banged up. That said, of the team's receivers, Lee remains the safest play, considering his target volume. On that front, he hit double figures in three of his last four outings and has combined for 23 targets over his last two games.
