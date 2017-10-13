Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No longer on injury report

Lee (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing fully Friday.

Lee was on the field for 33 snaps (out of a possible 54) in Week 5's 30-9 win over the Steelers, en route to hauling in two catches on four targets for a team-high 49 receiving yards. Lee and Allen Hurns represent the Jaguars' clear-cut top wideout options, but the duo's fantasy reliability is currently capped by the team's understandable inclination to feature an attack paced by the running of Leonard Fournette.

