Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No Week 3 injury tag

Lee (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Titans.

Lee, who logged 12 snaps on offense in Week 1, was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans. He heads into Thursday's game free from an injury tag, but until Lee gets a full and productive game in, the 2014 second-rounder is off the fantasy radar.

