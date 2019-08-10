Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Not expected to be ready Week 1
Lee (knee) is not expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
This is a surprising development, as Lee's recovery from a 2018 torn ACL was supposedly going well, to the point where head coach Doug Marrone expected the veteran receiver in March to be available to play in the preseason. Marrone changed his tune Saturday, suggesting the Jaguars "have to prepare as if they (Lee) won't be available." Should Lee indeed miss time into the regular season, Chris Conley, D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole would likely stand to benefit the most, with the only solidified receiving role belonging to Dede Westbrook at the moment.
