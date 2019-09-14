Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Not playing Sunday

Lee (knee) was downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Jaguars' director of public relations Tad Dickman reports.

It's a disappointing downgrade for Lee, who played just 12 snaps in the season opener and was promptly listed with a knee injury on Thursday's injury report. The trio of Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and D.J. Chark should continue their stranglehold on the target share, but Keelan Cole could ultimately see more time in four wide-receiver sets with Lee's absence.