Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Not spotted Friday

Lee (ribs) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee sat out the previous two days of practice, and his absence Friday indicates he was unable to get in any practice time this week, which does not bode well for his chances of playing this week. Lee's official Week 5 status will be revealed at some point following Friday's practice.

