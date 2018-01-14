Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Notches three catches in playoff win

Lee brought in three of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers.

Lee's reception total, modest as it was, still paced the Jaguars' wideouts on the afternoon. Blake Bortles also hit running back T.J. Yeldon on three occasions and no other pass catcher more than twice, so it was a generally underwhelming afternoon for Jacksonville's air attack overall. That said, Lee and his fellow receivers will likely need much more productive efforts in next Sunday's AFC championship showdown in New England in order for the Jags to have any chance of upsetting the Patriots.