Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Officially placed on IR

Lee, who was officially placed on IR on Monday, is slated to undergo surgery to repair his left knee, which was injured in preseason action Saturday, the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Lee done for the season and the Jaguars not looking to add outside help at this stage, Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook and rookie DJ Chark are all expected to play key roles at receiver for the team this season. Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Moncrief will probably be leaned on the most out of the gate to help fill the void created by Lee's absence, given his level of NFL experience.