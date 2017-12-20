Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Opens week as non-participant
Lee (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Lee has frequently opened practice weeks as a non-participant throughout the season before ultimately suiting up on game days, but he looks in serious danger of sitting out Week 16 against the 49ers. He wasn't able to return to Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans after tweaking his right ankle in the first half, but received good news when X-rays cleared him of any structural damage. Even so, it's still believed that Lee is dealing with a significant sprain or soreness, which could prevent him from playing against San Francisco if he's unable to demonstrate progress in practice during the coming days. Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is still holding out hope that Lee can give it a go this weekend, but at this time, it's looking likely that Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens will be Jacksonville's primary wideouts in Week 16. Allen Hurns (ankle) could also be a factor if he's cleared to return from a five-game absence.
