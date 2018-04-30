Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Part of crowded WR room

The Jaguars selected D.J. Chark at No. 61 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, adding another body to a wideout group that already included Lee, Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, The Associated Press reports.

Jacksonville let Allen Robinson leave for Chicago and later released Allen Hurns, but the team nonetheless finds itself with quite a crowd at wide receiver. Lee led the Jags in targets (96) last season and is the favorite to do the same in 2018, after re-signing in March on a four-year, $34 million contract that includes $16.5 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap. However, there's no denying that he'll have serous competition for Blake Bortles' attention in a run-heavy offense, as the team also made a significant investment in Moncrief and now has a trio of promising young receivers. Furthermore, the Jaguars signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins to replace Marcedes Lewis as the starting tight end, hinting at a desire to get more out of the position in the passing game.