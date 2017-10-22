Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Posts useful numbers Sunday

Lee caught four of six targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 27-0 win over the Colts.

Lee finished second on the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage, including a long gain of 45 yards. He's developed into a steady presence since the opening week of the season, posting four games with at least four catches and 65 yards. Lee should continue seeing consistent usage as one of the team's only proven options at wideout.

