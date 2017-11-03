Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Practices Friday
Lee (knee) took part in Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
It won't be clear how much work Lee was able to get in until after Friday's practice concludes, but his presence alone is a good sign after not participating for two straight days. Lee's status for Week 9 will be revealed when the Jaguars release their final injury report of the week.
