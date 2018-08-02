Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Practices in full

Lee (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Since leaving Saturday's practice with a minor shoulder injury, Lee has increased his workload slowly but surely. After a limited showing at Wednesday's session, he upgraded to uninhibited exactly one week before the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Saints. Due to his production the past two seasons and the departures of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, Lee is the prime candidate to elevate his game further as a No. 1 wide receiver.

