Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Practices in full
Lee (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Since leaving Saturday's practice with a minor shoulder injury, Lee has increased his workload slowly but surely. After a limited showing at Wednesday's session, he upgraded to uninhibited exactly one week before the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Saints. Due to his production the past two seasons and the departures of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, Lee is the prime candidate to elevate his game further as a No. 1 wide receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...