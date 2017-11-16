Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Puts in limited practice

Lee (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

As was the case ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers, Lee has kicked off his preparations for Sunday's game in Cleveland with a limited practice Thursday after failing to practice Wednesday. If the pattern holds for Friday, Lee will again be limited, but it shouldn't but his status in any jeopardy for the weekend. Instead, the weekend weather forecast for Cleveland could prove more problematic for Lee than the knee issue, as the snow, wind and cold temperatures expected to hit Ohio may prompt the Jaguars to lean on a ground-based offensive attack.