Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Quiet in loss to Jets
Lee had just two catches for 18 yards in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets.
While Allen Hurns saw a team-high 10 targets, Blake Bortles looked Lee's way only three times in Week 4. The USC product hauled in his first two targets before committing a key drop late in overtime that ultimately led to a Jaguars' punt when they were inside Jets territory. Going forward, Lee should remain the Jaguars No. 2 receiver, but his value is shaky week-to-week so long as Bortles continues to struggle with accuracy issues.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...