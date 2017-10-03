Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Quiet in loss to Jets

Lee had just two catches for 18 yards in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets.

While Allen Hurns saw a team-high 10 targets, Blake Bortles looked Lee's way only three times in Week 4. The USC product hauled in his first two targets before committing a key drop late in overtime that ultimately led to a Jaguars' punt when they were inside Jets territory. Going forward, Lee should remain the Jaguars No. 2 receiver, but his value is shaky week-to-week so long as Bortles continues to struggle with accuracy issues.