Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Ready to roll Week 1

Lee (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Chiefs.

As expected after he put in a full week of practice participation, Lee will take the field for the first time since suffering an ACL tear during the third preseason game of the 2018 exhibition slate. He'll rejoin a receiving corps that now also includes veteran offseason addition Chris Conley in addition to holdovers Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole.

