Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Remains on injury report

Lee (knee) is expected to be listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Lee is expected to see some work at Wednesday's practice, so signs are pointing toward him being listed as "limited" on the Jaguars' first injury report of the week. He sat out last Wednesday's session entirely and still managed to take the field Sunday, so fantasy players should be optimistic about his Week 15 availability.

