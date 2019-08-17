Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Removed from PUP list
Lee (knee) has been activated from the PUP list and will practice Saturday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.
Lee's potential availability for Week 1 of the regular season didn't look too promising throughout training camp, but his sudden return to the practice field Saturday is quite a positive development for the Jaguars' offense as fellow starter Dede Westbrook (groin) is nursing an injury of his own. Lee, who tore his ACL in August of 2018, will now have several weeks to get in tune with newcomer Nick Foles before the team's first contest against the Chiefs on Sep. 8.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Not expected to be ready Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Lands on preseason PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Could land on PUP list•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Targeting mid-camp return•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Doing light work during OTAs•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back before Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...