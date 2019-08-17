Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Removed from PUP list

Lee (knee) has been activated from the PUP list and will practice Saturday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Lee's potential availability for Week 1 of the regular season didn't look too promising throughout training camp, but his sudden return to the practice field Saturday is quite a positive development for the Jaguars' offense as fellow starter Dede Westbrook (groin) is nursing an injury of his own. Lee, who tore his ACL in August of 2018, will now have several weeks to get in tune with newcomer Nick Foles before the team's first contest against the Chiefs on Sep. 8.