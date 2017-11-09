Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Returns to limited practice

Lee (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Lee sat out Wednesday's session, with his return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, pointing toward the wideout suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. Probably the more pressing question here is whether the Jaguars list Lee as questionable for the contest or remove him from their Week 10 injury altogether come Friday.

