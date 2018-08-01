Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Returns to practice

Lee (shoulder) is back at practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Lee missed a couple days of practice with a shoulder injury that was never considered serious. He's the obvious choice to lead Jacksonville in targets this season, though the team has impressive depth at wide receiver after adding Donte Moncrief (knee) and second-round pick D.J. Chark to a group that already included Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole.

More News
Our Latest Stories