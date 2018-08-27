Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Ruled out for entire season

Lee (knee) has been diagnosed with ligament damage and will miss the entire 2018 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lee will be placed on injured reserve Monday and isn't a candidate to return. The Jaguars haven't provided details about the ligament damage, but it isn't a great sign that Lee is already scheduled to have surgery, per John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. Keelan Cole becomes the new favorite to lead Jacksonville in targets, with Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief and D.J. Chark all viable candidates to take on some of Lee's vacated snaps.

