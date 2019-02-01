Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Says he's on track
Lee (knee) believes he's a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab, with the expectation to be ready for the start of the 2019 season, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.
Lee suffered an ACL tear during the third week of the preseason, undergoing reconstructive surgery shortly thereafter. Reports on his progress haven't gotten into specifics, and it's still too early for any kind of timeline regarding a return to football activities. It's safe to assume he'll be absent or limited during the offseason program as he gears up for the second season of a four-year, $34 million contract. The structure of the deal keeps him safe through 2019, but he could be a cap casualty the following year if he doesn't bounce back strong from his injury. The Jaguars also have Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Keelan Cole under contract, giving them a diverse group of wideouts with the benefit of youth, though there isn't a 1,000-yard season (or even close) among the bunch. The team presumably will prioritize finding a replacement for Blake Bortles at quarterback.
