Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scheduled to play Sunday
Lee (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is slated to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lee's rib injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday before he returned for the final session Friday in a limited capacity. The lack of on-field work this week clouded Lee's status heading into the Week 5 matchup, but Schefter's report should help give the wideout's fantasy owners a little peace of mind. Assuming the injury doesn't prove too debilitating Sunday, Lee should be in store for a full snap load and will profile as one of quarterback Blake Bortles' top targets.
