Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scores in second consecutive game
Lee (knee) hauled in six of 11 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown while also catching a two-point conversion in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Chargers.
Lee helped his team tie the game 14-14 late in the third quarter by scoring a six-yard touchdown then catching the ensuing two-point conversion. He also had an eventful sequence late in the fourth, drawing a pivotal pass interference call just outside the 20-yard line then picking up a taunting foul before Blake Bortles threw an interception to put Los Angeles in the driver's seat. Lee's established himself as the No.1 receiver in Jacksonville with 14 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks.
