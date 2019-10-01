Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sees one target

Lee caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The 27-year-old played only 25 offensive snaps Sunday and appears firmly entrenched as the team's No. 4 wide receiver behind Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Chris Conley. The catch was Lee's first of the season as he saw his highest snap count through three games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories