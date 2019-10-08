Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sees two targets

Lee caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The 27-year-old was once again an afterthought in the Jaguars' offense as he played only 19 offensive snaps. Lee has only two catches for 10 yards through four games after missing last season from a torn ACL.

