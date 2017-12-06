Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss practice Wednesday

Lee (knee) is expected to sit out Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

This is nothing new for Lee, who has been a fixture on the Jaguars' injury reports the last several weeks while managing the knee injury. While there's a good chance Lee could be limited or held out entirely in the Jaguars' final two practices of the week, the wideout shouldn't be at any risk of missing Sunday's game against the Seahawks. He'll look to build off of his best outing of the season in the Week 13 win over the Colts, during which he recorded seven receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.