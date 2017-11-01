Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss practice Wednesday

The Jaguars are expected to hold Lee (knee) out of practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Lee's knee issue likely is the same one that kept him sidelined for the first two days of practice last week before he ultimately suited up In Sunday's shutout win over the Colts, catching four balls for 72 yards in that contest. The wideout ended up seeing a fairly normal snap total in that game and wasn't reported to have suffered a setback with the knee, so it's likely that he's just managing some soreness. Expect the Jaguars to again limit his practice time this week, but Lee doesn't look to be at any serious risk of missing the Week 9 game against the Bengals.