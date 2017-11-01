Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss practice Wednesday
The Jaguars are expected to hold Lee (knee) out of practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Lee's knee issue likely is the same one that kept him sidelined for the first two days of practice last week before he ultimately suited up In Sunday's shutout win over the Colts, catching four balls for 72 yards in that contest. The wideout ended up seeing a fairly normal snap total in that game and wasn't reported to have suffered a setback with the knee, so it's likely that he's just managing some soreness. Expect the Jaguars to again limit his practice time this week, but Lee doesn't look to be at any serious risk of missing the Week 9 game against the Bengals.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Posts useful numbers•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to face Colts•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss second straight practice•
-
What You Missed: Johnson in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...