Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss second straight practice

Lee (knee) isn't expected to participate in Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With two absences from practice in a row to begin Week 7 preparations, at this stage, Lee isn't looking like a safe bet to suit up Sunday against the Colts. Lee will need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday to assuage concern about his availability for the weekend, but in the event he's held out, Allen Hurns would rank as the Jaguars' clear top target in the passing game.