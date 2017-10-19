Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Set to miss second straight practice
Lee (knee) isn't expected to participate in Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With two absences from practice in a row to begin Week 7 preparations, at this stage, Lee isn't looking like a safe bet to suit up Sunday against the Colts. Lee will need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday to assuage concern about his availability for the weekend, but in the event he's held out, Allen Hurns would rank as the Jaguars' clear top target in the passing game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week absent with knee injury•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Leads team with four targets•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Sunday•
-
What you missed: Luck's setback
We had a busy injury day around the league Wednesday, and Chris Towers collects everything...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...