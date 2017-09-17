Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Seven catches Sunday

Lee hauled in seven of 12 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Titans.

Lee and Allen Hurns (six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown) were the only Jacksonville receivers to make an impact, with nobody else recording more than three catches for 31 yards. Both did most of their damage with the game well out of hand, as quarterback Blake Bortles had only 41 passing yards at halftime. On the bright side, Lee's 12 targets and seven receptions both led the team.