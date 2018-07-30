Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Should be back soon
Lee (shoulder) is day-to-day, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee was removed from Saturday's practice, and while he still isn't ready to rejoin his teammate, the Jaguars don't expect him to be out for too long. With Donte Moncrief (ankle) also slated to miss Monday's session, second-year wideouts Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook figure to get heavy run with the starters.
