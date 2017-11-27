Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Shut down by Peterson
Lee caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Lee drew a matchup with Patrick Peterson, who has consistently shut down No. 1 receivers the past two seasons. Dede Westbrook paced the Jags with six catches and 10 targets, but Lee should be back to a lead role when the Jags return home to face the Colts in Week 13. The Colts lost their top cornerback, Rashaan Melvin, to a hand injury in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.
