Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Shut down by Peterson

Lee caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Lee drew a matchup with Patrick Peterson, who has consistently shut down No. 1 receivers the past two seasons. Dede Westbrook paced the Jags with six catches and 10 targets, but Lee should be back to a lead role when the Jags return home to face the Colts in Week 13. The Colts lost their top cornerback, Rashaan Melvin, to a hand injury in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.