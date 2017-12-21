Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sidelined for practice Thursday
Lee (ankle) isn't expected to practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
While it hasn't been out of the ordinary for Lee to sit out back-to-back practices or participate on only a limited basis to begin the week, the wideout appears in legitimate danger of sitting out Sunday against the 49ers with the right ankle injury, which forced him out early in the Week 15 win over the Texans. Per Ryan O'Halloran and Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union, Lee was sporting a walking boot as of Wednesday and noted that he was dealing with the "exact same injury" he suffered in August and that ultimately sidelined him for three preseason contests. Lee also added that he is "going to be out for a while," though the Jaguars have yet to officially rule him out for Week 16. Assuming Lee is sidelined against the 49ers, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens would act as the team's primary wideouts, with Allen Hurns (knee) also a candidate to reenter the ranks following a five-game absence.
