Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sidelined for practice Wednesday
Lee (ankle) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars won't fall below the No. 3 seed in the AFC regardless of what scenarios play out in Week 17, so it seems rather unlikely that Lee will return from a one-game absence to play Sunday against the Titans. Lee's lack of involvement in the Jaguars' first practice of the week supports the notion that the team doesn't plan on having the wideout suit up again until postseason play begins.
