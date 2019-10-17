Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Slated to miss practice again

Lee (ankle) isn't expected to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

With back-to-back absences at practice to open Week 7, Lee looks unlikely to be available for Sunday's game in Cincinnati. Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is also sitting out Thursday's practice and may be at risk of sitting this weekend, potentially leaving the Jaguars with only D.J. Chark, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and C.J. Board as their lone healthy receivers.

