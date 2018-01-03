Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Lee (ankle) isn't slated to practice Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee hasn't taken part in any practice sessions since injuring his right ankle in the Week 15 win over the Texans. The lack of recent activity isn't an encouraging sign as Sunday's playoff game against the Bills approaches, but Lee's outlook for that contest would change for the better if he's able to practice in at least some capacity Thursday or Friday. If Lee misses a third straight contest, however, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns would serve as the club's primary receivers in the wild-card round.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Still not practicing•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Missing practice again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sidelined for practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play this week•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sidelined for practice Thursday•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...