Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sports walking boot

Lee (right foot) was wearing a walking boot after Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports,

On the plus side, the report notes that the wideout "was walking around fine (with the boot), not needing crutches and seemed upbeat." It remains to be seen if Lee will be able to play next weekend, but with just two catches for 10 yards to date, he's off the fantasy radar.