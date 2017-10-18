Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week absent with knee injury

Lee (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice.

As expected, Lee missed the first practice of the week while nursing what seems to be a new injury. He was listed with a rib issue the past two weeks, yet still ended up logging 63 and 80 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps in those respective contests. Lee remains a weekly favorite to lead the team in targets, though consistent volume is no sure thing in the NFL's most run-heavy offense (52.5 percent). After constantly struggling with injuries through his first season and a half in the league, Lee has played 30 consecutive games dating back to mid-2015.