Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week absent with knee injury
Lee (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice.
As expected, Lee missed the first practice of the week while nursing what seems to be a new injury. He was listed with a rib issue the past two weeks, yet still ended up logging 63 and 80 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps in those respective contests. Lee remains a weekly favorite to lead the team in targets, though consistent volume is no sure thing in the NFL's most run-heavy offense (52.5 percent). After constantly struggling with injuries through his first season and a half in the league, Lee has played 30 consecutive games dating back to mid-2015.
More News
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...