Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week limited

Lee (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Lee hasn't been listed as a full participant since Wednesday of Week 6, and yet he's managed to play every game this season. He was shut down by Patrick Peterson in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals, but the matchup will be much easier this weekend against the Colts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories