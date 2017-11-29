Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Starts week limited
Lee (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Lee hasn't been listed as a full participant since Wednesday of Week 6, and yet he's managed to play every game this season. He was shut down by Patrick Peterson in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals, but the matchup will be much easier this weekend against the Colts.
