Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Staying in Jacksonville
Lee will re-sign with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lee's deal is reportedly worth up to $38 million over the course of the next four seasons. With fellow free agent Allen Robinson headed to Chicago and Allen Hurns a candidate to be released, the Jaguars unsurprisingly ramped up their interest in retaining Lee, a 2014 second-round pick who averaged four catches for 52 yards over 30 games the past two years. He only had six touchdowns and two gains of 40 or more yards in that stretch, but he'll at least give Blake Bortles a dependable target on short and intermediate routes while second-year receivers Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole provide speed downfield. Jacksonville's decision to spend big on guard Andrew Norwell instead of Robinson suggests the team will stick with a run-heavy approach led by Leonard Fournette. The circumstances will make it difficult for Lee to take a big step forward from what he did the past two years.
