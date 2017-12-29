Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Still not practicing
Lee (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee has not practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 15, so it's looking like he will be held out of the Jaguars' regular season finale. The team will officially update his status after Friday's practice concludes.
