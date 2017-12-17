Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suffers right ankle injury
Lee was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a right ankle injury.
Lee was unable to return to the field after suffering his injury in the first quarter of the contest. With Allen Hurns still sidelined and Lee knocked out of Sunday's game, fellow receivers Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens stepped up at wideout for the Jaguars in Week 15.
