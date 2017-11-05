Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suiting up in Week 9

Lee (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lee only managed just one limited practice this week even with the Jaguars coming off a bye, but it won't confine him to the sideline in Week 9. It's expected that Lee will start and fill his regular role as an intermediate threat in the Jaguars' passing attack. Lee is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but has seen his involvement pick up in his last two appearances, reeling in nine of 16 targets for 155 yards.