Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suiting up Sunday

Lee (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

As had been the case ahead of the Jaguars' previous two games, Lee's practice time was limited this week while he managed the knee issue, but he ultimately gained clearance to suit up Sunday. Lee has emerged as the Jaguars' top wideout since Allen Robinson (knee) tore his ACL in Week 1 and tied his season high with 12 targets in last week's win over the Bengals, hauling in eight passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in the process.